cattle corner

Makes 6 generous servings.
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds round steak, cut 1/2 inch thick
4 strips bacon
1/4 cup flour
2 tablespoons salad oil
1 large clove garlic, peeled
2/3 cup boiling water
2/3 cup red wine or beef bouillon
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 small boiling onions, peeled
2 cups diced carrots
6 whole black peppers
6 whole cloves
2 bay leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook bacon in frying pan until light brown, but not crisp. Drain and cut into 1-inch pieces, dredge in flour and brown in salad oil with garlic.
Remove garlic; add water, wine, and salt; bring to a boil.
Turn the mixture into a 2-quart casserole; add onions, carrots, whole peppers, cloves, bay leaves, and bacon.
Cover and bake in a moderately slow oven (325'F) about 2 hours.