cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Farm Bureau presented scholarships to Hanna Hamre, Stephanie Mills, Maisie Skelton, Lilly Tomasetti, Kamish Wagner, Audra Brown, Asa Morris and TC Drury. A few of the scholarship recipients are pictured with Shelley Macdonald at the ice cream social at Tehama District Fairgrounds.

Makes 6 generous servings.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds round steak, cut 1/2 inch thick

4 strips bacon

1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons salad oil

1 large clove garlic, peeled

2/3 cup boiling water

2/3 cup red wine or beef bouillon

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 small boiling onions, peeled

2 cups diced carrots

6 whole black peppers

6 whole cloves

2 bay leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook bacon in frying pan until light brown, but not crisp. Drain and cut into 1-inch pieces, dredge in flour and brown in salad oil with garlic.

Remove garlic; add water, wine, and salt; bring to a boil.

Turn the mixture into a 2-quart casserole; add onions, carrots, whole peppers, cloves, bay leaves, and bacon.

Cover and bake in a moderately slow oven (325'F) about 2 hours.

