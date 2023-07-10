cattle corner

12 servings
30 minutes cooling and 30 minutes preparation, baking.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound 90 percent lean ground beef
3/4 cup onion, chopped
2 tablespoon ketchup
8 ounces cream cheese
1-1/2 cups Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup dill pickle, chopped, divided
2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1/4 cup Roma tomatoes, diced
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add in onion and continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
2. In a standing mixer combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, pepper, and 1/2 cup of diced pickles until well incorporated. Add cooled beef mixture and mix until well incorporated. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake.
3. Spread the dip into an 8-inch cast iron or oven-proof skillet. Bake in a 375'F oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and top with remaining pickles, parsley and diced tomatoes. Serve warm with potato chips or crackers.