Cattle Corner

Makes 8 servings

Preparation/cooking time: 3 hours 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 beef chuck roast boneless (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1/2 cup all- purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

1 pound red-skinned potatoes ( about 1-1/2 inch diameter), cut in half

1 pound carrots, peeled, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 large onions, cut into 8 wedges each

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine flour, salt and pepper; coat beef roast with 2 tablespoons flour mixture. Reserve remaining flour mixture. Heat oil in stock pot over medium heat until hot. Place roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off the drippings.

2. Combine broth, tomato paste and thyme in stock pot; whisk in reserved flour mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours. Stir gravy. Add potatoes, carrots and onions to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour or until roast and vegetables are fork tender.

3. Carve roast into slices or chunks; serve with vegetables and gravy.

