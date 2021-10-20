Cattle Corner

Makes 8 servings
Preparation/cooking time: 3 hours 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 beef chuck roast boneless (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)
1/2 cup all- purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves
1 pound red-skinned potatoes ( about 1-1/2 inch diameter), cut in half
1 pound carrots, peeled, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
2 large onions, cut into 8 wedges each
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Combine flour, salt and pepper; coat beef roast with 2 tablespoons flour mixture. Reserve remaining flour mixture. Heat oil in stock pot over medium heat until hot. Place roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off the drippings.
2. Combine broth, tomato paste and thyme in stock pot; whisk in reserved flour mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours. Stir gravy. Add potatoes, carrots and onions to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour or until roast and vegetables are fork tender.
3. Carve roast into slices or chunks; serve with vegetables and gravy.