Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Ready in 25 minutes
4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1 lemon
6 ounces cooked crab meat, lobster tail meat, or shrimp, diced
1 pound asparagus, trimmed
1 1/3 cup prepared hollandaise sauce, warmed
Garnish
Chopped fresh parsley leaves, cayenne pepper (optional)
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm.
Meanwhile, steam asparagus until crisp-tender.
Grate peel of lemon; juice lemon. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in same skillet as beef steaks. Stir in lemon juice and crabmeat; cook 2 to 3 minutes.
Place asparagus on large serving platter. Sprinkle with lemon peel; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Place steaks on top of asparagus; add crabmeat, reserving pan juices. Spoon hollandaise over steaks, asparagus and crabmeat. Drizzle steaks with pan juices. Garnish with parsley and cayenne pepper, if desired.