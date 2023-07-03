Cattle corner

4 servings
Prep/cook time - 1 hour 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 center cut beef Tenderloin Roast, about 2 pounds
1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
8 ounces mushrooms
1 large shallot
2 tablespoons dry red wine
2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 sheet frozen puff pastry (1/2 package), thawed
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot. Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast. Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet.
2. Heat oven to 425'F. Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped, or finely chopped by hand. Do not over process. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated. Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool.
3. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven. Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board. Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough on shortest edge toward you. Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2 inch boarder around edge of dough. Place roast in center of mushrooms. Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges. Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut 4 (2-inch) vents on top of pastry.
4. Bake in 425'F oven 35 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135'F for medium rare; 150'F for medium. Transfer Beef Wellington to carving board. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10'F to reach 145'F for medium rare; 160'F for medium.) Carve into slices and serve with your favorite vegetables.