cattle corner

Makes 4 servings.
Cooking/Prep time 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef Eye of Round Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 4 steaks)
1/2 cup all purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 egg, beaten
1 tablespoon water
1/2 cup unseasoned dry bread crumbs
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Sauce:
1/2 cup refrigerated prepared blue cheese dressing
1/4 cup dairy sour cream
1 teaspoon green hot pepper sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper in shallow dish. Whisk egg and water together in shallow bowl until blended. Combine bread crumbs, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, garlic powder and red pepper in separate shallow dish.
2. Place beef steaks between sheets of waxed paper; pound to 1/4 inch thickness. Dip each steak in flour mixture to coat both sides lightly; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in bread crumb mixture to coat.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place 2 steaks in skillet; cook 5 minutes or until coating is crisp and golden and beef is medium rare (145'F), turning once. (Do not overcook) Remove steaks; keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil, if needed, and steaks.
4. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small bowl. Serve with steaks.