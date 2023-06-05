cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Kendra McCluskey, Jean Barton and Linda Borror take a visit to Mt. Rushmore during their trip to the Western Livestock Journal Sandhills Legacy Ranch Tour

Makes 4 servings.

Cooking/Prep time 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Eye of Round Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 4 steaks)

1/2 cup all purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup unseasoned dry bread crumbs

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Sauce:

1/2 cup refrigerated prepared blue cheese dressing

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

1 teaspoon green hot pepper sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper in shallow dish. Whisk egg and water together in shallow bowl until blended. Combine bread crumbs, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, garlic powder and red pepper in separate shallow dish.

2. Place beef steaks between sheets of waxed paper; pound to 1/4 inch thickness. Dip each steak in flour mixture to coat both sides lightly;  shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in bread crumb mixture to coat.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place 2 steaks in skillet; cook 5 minutes or until coating is crisp and golden and beef is medium rare (145'F), turning once. (Do not overcook) Remove steaks; keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil, if needed, and steaks.

4. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small bowl. Serve with steaks.

Recommended for you