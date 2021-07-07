cattle corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time:15 minutes
Marinating time: 6 hours
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1 1/2 inches thick (approximately 1 1/2 lbs.)
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 dashes aromatic bitters
Parsley
Cherry tomatoes
Instructions:
Combine oil, lemon juice, vinegar, curry powder, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, pepper, and aromatic bitters.
Place beef sirloin steak in utility dish or plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat. Cover dish or tie bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 to 8 hours (or overnight, if desired), turning occasionally.
Pour off marinade; reserve.
Broil steak on grill over medium coals (test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second count) turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade. Broil 20 to 24 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness.
Carve steak into thin slices. Garnish with parsley and tomatoes.