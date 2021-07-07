cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton-Tehama County CattleWomen's Association

Tehama County CattleWomen Association Scholarship winners were recognized at the association's Ice Cream Social, with Cindy McCarthy and 1st vice president Shelley Macdonald presenting the awards to Ag majors - T. C. Drury, Stephanie Mills, Kari Dodd, and Audra Brown; non-Ag majors - Skylar Glines, Jenny McCluskey, Hailey Coelho, and Rhylee Garrison; vocational major - Kyle Raglin. Not all recipients are pictured.

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time:15 minutes

Marinating time: 6 hours

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1 1/2 inches thick (approximately 1 1/2 lbs.)

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 dashes aromatic bitters

Parsley

Cherry tomatoes

Instructions:

Combine oil, lemon juice, vinegar, curry powder, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, pepper, and aromatic bitters.

Place beef sirloin steak in utility dish or plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat. Cover dish or tie bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 to 8 hours (or overnight, if desired), turning occasionally.

Pour off marinade; reserve.

Broil steak on grill over medium coals (test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second count) turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade. Broil 20 to 24 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness.

Carve steak into thin slices. Garnish with parsley and tomatoes.

