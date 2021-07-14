Cattle Corner

Makes 6 to 8 servings
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 13 minutes
Ingredients:
2 pounds beef top round steak, cut 1-inch thick
1 cup dairy sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup flaked or shredded coconut
1/2 cup diced apple
1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
2 teaspoons curry powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 clove garlic, halved
Salt and ground pepper
1 to 2 heads Boston lettuce
1/3 cup chopped peanuts
Chutney
Instructions:
Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, coconut, apple, green pepper, curry powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover; refrigerate until cold.
Heat oil in large frying pan over medium-high heat. Saute garlic 1 minute; remove and discard.
Pan-fry steak about 6 to 7 minutes per side or until medium-rare. Let cool on carving board. Carve across grain into thin strips. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Arrange lettuce on serving plates; place beef on lettuce. Drizzle with dressing; garnish with peanuts. Serve with remaining dressing and chutney.