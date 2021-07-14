Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The Pyro-cumulous clouds from the Beckwourth Fire Complex were visible in Red Bluff Friday and Saturday afternoons. About 20 homes were burned in Doyle on Saturday and Highway 395 was closed.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 13 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds beef top round steak, cut 1-inch thick

1 cup dairy sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup flaked or shredded coconut

1/2 cup diced apple

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, halved

Salt and ground pepper

1 to 2 heads Boston lettuce

1/3 cup chopped peanuts

Chutney

Instructions:

Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, coconut, apple, green pepper, curry powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover; refrigerate until cold.

Heat oil in large frying pan over medium-high heat. Saute garlic 1 minute; remove and discard.

Pan-fry steak about 6 to 7 minutes per side or until medium-rare. Let cool on carving board. Carve across grain into thin strips. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Arrange lettuce on serving plates; place beef on lettuce. Drizzle with dressing; garnish with peanuts. Serve with remaining dressing and chutney.

Tags

Recommended for you