cattle corner

Makes 8 servings
Prep/cooking time 35 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound 93 percent lean ground beef
8 slider buns, split, divided
1/4 cup dry bread crumbs
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/3 cup French fried onions
8 Cheddar cheese slices
16 Dill pickle chips
1 cup shredded romaine lettuce
16 pickled jalapeno pepper slices
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
COOKING
1. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2 inch thick mini-patties.
2. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160'F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during the last minute of grilling.
3. Place burgers on bottoms of slider buns. Top each one with 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, French fried onions, shredded lettuce, two jalapenos (optional), and two pickles.