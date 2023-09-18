cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

At last year’s Red Bluff Beef ‘n Brew, Rolling Hills Casino had delicious beef appetizers. The 13th annual Beef 'n Brew took place Saturday, Sept. 16 and was a great success.

Makes 8 servings

Prep/cooking time 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound 93 percent lean ground beef

8 slider buns, split, divided

1/4 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/3 cup French fried onions

8 Cheddar cheese slices

16 Dill pickle chips

1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

16 pickled jalapeno pepper slices

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

COOKING

1. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2 inch thick mini-patties.

2. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160'F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during the last minute of grilling.

3. Place burgers on bottoms of slider buns. Top each one with 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, French fried onions, shredded lettuce, two jalapenos (optional), and two pickles.

