Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Dave Gowan was congratulating Scott Moore, manager of the newly opened ACE Hardware on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff during the "Good Morning Red Bluff" Chamber of Commerce monthly mixer held in Umpqua Bank.

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Marinating time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 14 minutes

Ingredients:

1 boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (approximately 1 1/2 pounds)

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup water

5 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons Cognac

1 tablespoon coarsely ground Dijon-style mustard

1/4 cup Dijon-style mustard, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 small onions, cut in half

Cherry tomatoes

Parsley

Instructions:

Combine soy sauce, water, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, Cognac, coarsely ground Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard and garlic.

Place beef sirloin steak in utility dish or plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat. Cover dish or tie bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile soak three 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes.

Combine butter and remaining brown sugar and Dijon-style mustard; reserve.

Skewer onion halves through all layers, placing two halves on each skewer; repeat 2 times.

Pour off marinade; discard.

Grill steak and onions on grid over medium coals, turning once. Brush with reserved mustard mixture occasionally. Grill 14 to 16 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Carve steak into thin slices.

Serve steak with grilled onions. Garnish with tomatoes and parsley.

