Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Marinating time: 1 hour
Cooking time: 14 minutes
Ingredients:
1 boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (approximately 1 1/2 pounds)
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup water
5 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons Cognac
1 tablespoon coarsely ground Dijon-style mustard
1/4 cup Dijon-style mustard, divided
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons butter, softened
3 small onions, cut in half
Cherry tomatoes
Parsley
Instructions:
Combine soy sauce, water, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, Cognac, coarsely ground Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard and garlic.
Place beef sirloin steak in utility dish or plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat. Cover dish or tie bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours, turning occasionally.
Meanwhile soak three 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes.
Combine butter and remaining brown sugar and Dijon-style mustard; reserve.
Skewer onion halves through all layers, placing two halves on each skewer; repeat 2 times.
Pour off marinade; discard.
Grill steak and onions on grid over medium coals, turning once. Brush with reserved mustard mixture occasionally. Grill 14 to 16 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Carve steak into thin slices.
Serve steak with grilled onions. Garnish with tomatoes and parsley.