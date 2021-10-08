cattle corner

Makes 4 to 6 pancakes
Preparation and cooking time: 25 to 50 minutes
Ingredients:
1/2 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1 can cream-style corn
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup dry pancake mix
1 egg
1 cup milk
Directions:
1. Brown ground beef, onion and bell pepper together. Drain if necessary. Stir in corn and salt, then set aside.
2. In a small bowl, combine pancake mix, egg and milk. Fold into meat mixture.
3. On a heated frying pan, drop 1/4 cup at a time of the pancake mixture. Cook each side for about 2-1/2 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with ketchup or favorite chili sauce.