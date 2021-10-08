cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CattleWomen's Association member Linda Johnson selling Beef 'n Brew items at the recent event

in downtown Red Bluff.

Makes 4 to 6 pancakes

Preparation and cooking time: 25 to 50 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 pound ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 can cream-style corn

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dry pancake mix

1 egg

1 cup milk

Directions:

1. Brown ground beef, onion and bell pepper together. Drain if necessary. Stir in corn and salt, then set aside.

2. In a small bowl, combine pancake mix, egg and milk. Fold into meat mixture.

3. On a heated frying pan, drop 1/4 cup at a time of the pancake mixture. Cook each side for about 2-1/2 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with ketchup or favorite chili sauce.

Tags

Recommended for you