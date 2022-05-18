Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

District 1 cowboy Illan Davis of Orland signaled completion of tying his calf in Tie Down Roping at Jr High CHSRA state finals rodeo in Red Bluff, for a time of 66.76 on three calves, to place 3rd out of 45 ropers.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 (15 oz) can enchilada sauce

1 package of twelve 6-inch corn tortillas, cut in half (24 ct)

1 (15 oz) can chili beans

1/2 pound ground 80 percent ground beef, cooked and drained

1 16 oz bag frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350'F.

Lightly grease a 9 x13 inch pan or dish.

Spread 1/3 of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of the pan.

Layer 8 corn tortilla halves over the sauce, then 1/2 of the amount of chili beans, 1/2 of the cooked beef, 1/2 of the spinach, and 1/2 cup of cheese.

Layer 8 more corn tortilla halves, 1/3 of the enchilada sauce, the remaining beans, beef and spinach, and 1/2 cup of cheese.

Top with the last 8 tortilla halves, the remaining 1/3 of the enchilada sauce and the last 1/2 cup of cheese.

Cover loosely with foil, and bake until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Cool for 10 minutes and serve.

