Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Last year Miranda Iverson showcases a decorated bottle of liquor while Justin Niesen takes bids at the Tehama County Cattlemen-CattleWomen’s annual Winter Dinner and Scholarship Fundraiser. Also auctioned off were tickets for two in Las Vegas at Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Pendleton Rodeo and Happy Canyon Show, Red Bluff Round Up, Reno Rodeo, and Redding Rodeo extreme bull riding. Due to COVID-19 the Winter Dinner has been canceled this year.

Makes 6 serving

Preparation and cooking time is 1 hour 30 minutes

1-½ pounds ground beef (93% or leaner)

1  can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 egg

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

2  pounds red potatoes, cubed (3/4 inch)

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1. Preheat oven to 400’F. Reserve 1/4 cup of tomato sauce; set aside.

2. Combine ground beef, remaining tomato sauce, bread crumbs, onion, egg, Worcestershire, thyme, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in large bowl; mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef mixture into 8x4x2 inch loaf on a parchment-lined sheet pan.

3. Toss potatoes with cooking spray, garlic salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread potatoes evenly around the meatloaf on the sheet pan.

4. Place sheet pan on the center rack of oven in preheated 400’F oven for 40 minutes. Meanwhile, combine reserved tomato sauce with brown sugar and mustard. Spread sauce evenly over top of meatloaf, stir potatoes and continue cooking another 20 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatloaf registers 160’F.

5. Remove meatloaf; let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Test potatoes for doneness and return to oven if needed while meatloaf rests. Cut meatloaf into slices. Serve with potatoes.

