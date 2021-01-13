Cattle Corner

Makes 6 serving
Preparation and cooking time is 1 hour 30 minutes
1-½ pounds ground beef (93% or leaner)
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided
1 cup dry bread crumbs
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 egg
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
2 pounds red potatoes, cubed (3/4 inch)
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1. Preheat oven to 400’F. Reserve 1/4 cup of tomato sauce; set aside.
2. Combine ground beef, remaining tomato sauce, bread crumbs, onion, egg, Worcestershire, thyme, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in large bowl; mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef mixture into 8x4x2 inch loaf on a parchment-lined sheet pan.
3. Toss potatoes with cooking spray, garlic salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread potatoes evenly around the meatloaf on the sheet pan.
4. Place sheet pan on the center rack of oven in preheated 400’F oven for 40 minutes. Meanwhile, combine reserved tomato sauce with brown sugar and mustard. Spread sauce evenly over top of meatloaf, stir potatoes and continue cooking another 20 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatloaf registers 160’F.
5. Remove meatloaf; let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Test potatoes for doneness and return to oven if needed while meatloaf rests. Cut meatloaf into slices. Serve with potatoes.