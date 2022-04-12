cattle corner

INGREDIENTS
1 beef Top Round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 cups asparagus pieces (2 inch pieces)
1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into ¼ inch thick slices
3 cups hot cooked brown rice
1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes
1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained
1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
Marinade:
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and 1/4 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator for dressing.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145'F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.
3.Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt and reserved marinade in large bowl.
4. Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over rice salad.