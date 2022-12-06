cattle corner

4 servings
Prep, cooking time of 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 beef rib eye or top loin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
8 flour tortillas (6-inch diameter)
1/4 cup shredded Colby cheese
1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup refrigerated salsa
INSTRUCTIONS
Place beef steaks in utility dish; sprinkle with half the lime juice. Turn steaks over and sprinkle with remaining lime juice.
Wrap tortillas securely in heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Place steaks on grill over medium coals. Grill steaks 7 to 9 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.
Place tortilla packet on outer edge of grill and heat 5 minutes, turning once.
Top each steak with an equal amount of cheese. Serve with salsa and tortillas.