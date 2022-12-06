cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Nolan Borror, son of Bryce and Erin Borror of Tehama Angus Ranch in Gerber, enjoys whipped cream before it was on the pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day.

4 servings

Prep, cooking time of 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 beef rib eye or top loin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 flour tortillas (6-inch diameter)

1/4 cup shredded Colby cheese

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup refrigerated salsa

INSTRUCTIONS

Place beef steaks in utility dish; sprinkle with half the lime juice. Turn steaks over and sprinkle with remaining lime juice.

Wrap tortillas securely in heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Place steaks on grill over medium coals. Grill steaks 7 to 9 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.

Place tortilla packet on outer edge of grill and heat 5 minutes, turning once.

Top each steak with an equal amount of cheese. Serve with salsa and tortillas.

