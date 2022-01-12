cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Cattlemen's President Justin Hamilton presents out-going President Mike McCluskey with a silver buckle at the 69th annual Winter Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Serves 8 to 10

Fiesta Tamale Pie is from Sunset All-Western Foods, copyright 1947

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound sausage meat

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (No. 2-1/2) can tomatoes

1 (No. 2) can whole kernel corn

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons chili powder

20 to 24 pitted ripe olives

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup milk

2 eggs, well beaten

1 -1/2 cups grated cheese

Directions:

1. Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan and saute the onion and garlic until golden. Add the ground beef and sausage meat and brown slightly.

2. Put the tomatoes, corn, salt, and chili powder in a sauce pan and simmer for 20 minutes. Let cool, then combine with the meat and pour into a shallow pan about 10x14 inches in size.

3. Press olives into the mixture. Combine the cornmeal, milk, and well-beaten eggs and spread with a spoon over the

filling. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top.

4. Bake in a moderate oven (350'F) about 1 hour.

The filling can be prepared well ahead of time and cornmeal topping added before baking.

