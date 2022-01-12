cattle corner

Serves 8 to 10
Fiesta Tamale Pie is from Sunset All-Western Foods, copyright 1947
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound sausage meat
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (No. 2-1/2) can tomatoes
1 (No. 2) can whole kernel corn
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons chili powder
20 to 24 pitted ripe olives
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup milk
2 eggs, well beaten
1 -1/2 cups grated cheese
Directions:
1. Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan and saute the onion and garlic until golden. Add the ground beef and sausage meat and brown slightly.
2. Put the tomatoes, corn, salt, and chili powder in a sauce pan and simmer for 20 minutes. Let cool, then combine with the meat and pour into a shallow pan about 10x14 inches in size.
3. Press olives into the mixture. Combine the cornmeal, milk, and well-beaten eggs and spread with a spoon over the
filling. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top.
4. Bake in a moderate oven (350'F) about 1 hour.
The filling can be prepared well ahead of time and cornmeal topping added before baking.