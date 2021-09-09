Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Mt Lassen Motor Transit had the first tour in 18 months when they visited the Columbia River in Oregon and Washington last week. Blue sky and cool temperatures.

Makes 4 – 6 servings

Preparation time: 2 – 2.5 hrs

Cook time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1–1/2 pounds Top Sirloin

3 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 pear, grated

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chili paste (gochujang Korean paste)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 green onions sliced thin

1 large carrot, grated

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons oil for cooking

DIRECTIONS:

1. Slice top sirloin into thin pieces. (If you freeze it for 30 min. it makes slicing easier.)

2. Mix the remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and marinate the beef for a minimum of 2 hours.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a cast iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add steak to the grill pan in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until charred and cooked through, about 2 – 3 minutes per

side. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and steak.

4. Serve over rice and garnish with grated carrot and sliced green onion.

