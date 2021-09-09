Cattle Corner

Makes 4 – 6 servings
Preparation time: 2 – 2.5 hrs
Cook time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1–1/2 pounds Top Sirloin
3 cloves garlic, grated
1/2 pear, grated
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon Chili paste (gochujang Korean paste)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 green onions sliced thin
1 large carrot, grated
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
2 tablespoons oil for cooking
DIRECTIONS:
1. Slice top sirloin into thin pieces. (If you freeze it for 30 min. it makes slicing easier.)
2. Mix the remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and marinate the beef for a minimum of 2 hours.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a cast iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add steak to the grill pan in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until charred and cooked through, about 2 – 3 minutes per
side. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and steak.
4. Serve over rice and garnish with grated carrot and sliced green onion.