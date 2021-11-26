Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation & cooking time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 boneless beef top loin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
4-1/2 teaspoons prepared minced garlic, divided 1 cup thinly sliced
1 cup thinly sliced red onion (half-moon shaped slices. Cut onion in half lengthwise. Place cut side down. Starting at one small end, cut into thin slices.)
1 package (10.5 ounces) grape tomatoes, halved
3/4 cup ripe pitted halved Kalamata olives
1 package (10 ounces) fresh baby spinach
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Press 2-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic onto beef steaks. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
2. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill, then covered for 7 to 10 minutes, for medium rare 145'F, to medium 160'F doneness, turning
occasionally.
3. Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add red onion and remaining 2 teaspoons garlic; cook 2 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring constantly. Add tomatoes and olives; cook 2 minutes, stirring
frequently until tomatoes are soft. Stir in spinach; cover. Remove skillet from heat.
4. Carve steaks into thin slices. Spoon spinach mixture onto four individual plates and top with steak slices.