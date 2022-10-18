cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CattleWomen, Kendra McCluskey, Joan Blakesley, Laurel Walker and Linda Walker at A & R Meats and Deli offering beef sticks, beef information and recipes during the Sept. 17 Red Bluff Beef ‘n Brew.

Makes 4 servings

Marinating time: 6 hours or overnight

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick

Marinade:

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat, broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

3. Carve steak into thin slices.

