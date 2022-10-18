cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Marinating time: 6 hours or overnight
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick
Marinade:
1/3 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat, broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
3. Carve steak into thin slices.