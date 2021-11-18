Cattle Corner

Three calves were being branded with the famous 'pilot wheel' brand at Antelope Creek Cattle Co. at the same time, last weekend. The six ropers were catching each calf by the head and heels.

Makes 2 to 4 servings

Preparation/cooking time - 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 well-trimmed beef rib eye steaks, cut 1" thick (approximately 1 lb.)

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon chopped, pitted Kalamata or ripe olives

Seasoning:

1-1/2 tsp garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves, crushed

1-1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine seasoning ingredients; press into both sides of beef steaks. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook approximately 10 to 14 minutes for medium -rare to medium doneness, turning once. Sprinkle with lemon juice.

2. To serve, sprinkle cheese and olives over steaks.

