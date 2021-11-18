Cattle Corner

Makes 2 to 4 servings
Preparation/cooking time - 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 well-trimmed beef rib eye steaks, cut 1" thick (approximately 1 lb.)
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
1 tablespoon chopped, pitted Kalamata or ripe olives
Seasoning:
1-1/2 tsp garlic powder
1-1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves, crushed
1-1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine seasoning ingredients; press into both sides of beef steaks. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook approximately 10 to 14 minutes for medium -rare to medium doneness, turning once. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
2. To serve, sprinkle cheese and olives over steaks.