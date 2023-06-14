cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Family and friends gather to help Steve Zane, Paynes Creek rancher, celebrate his 70th birthday in his museum filled with farming antiques, including his Case, John Deere and Massey tractors that were lined up outside.

Makes 4 servings

Marinade time of 1 hour

Preparation and cooking time of 30 minutes

1 beef strip steak boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1-1/4 cups HERDEZ Casera Salsa salsa

4 small corn tortillas (5 to 6 inch diameter) toasted

1 cup no-salt added refried beans

1 cup thinly sliced iceberg lettuce

1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

1/4 cup diced red onion or pickled red onion

1. Place beef steak and 1 / 2 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.

2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness, turning occasionally.

3. Remove; let stand 5 minutes. Cut steaks lengthwise in thirds, then crosswise into 1/4 inch thick pieces.

4. Spread each tortilla with 1/4 cup refried beans. Top with lettuce, beef and remaining 3/4 cup salsa. Sprinkle with cheese and onion.

