cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Marinade time of 1 hour
Preparation and cooking time of 30 minutes
1 beef strip steak boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
1-1/4 cups HERDEZ Casera Salsa salsa
4 small corn tortillas (5 to 6 inch diameter) toasted
1 cup no-salt added refried beans
1 cup thinly sliced iceberg lettuce
1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
1/4 cup diced red onion or pickled red onion
1. Place beef steak and 1 / 2 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness, turning occasionally.
3. Remove; let stand 5 minutes. Cut steaks lengthwise in thirds, then crosswise into 1/4 inch thick pieces.
4. Spread each tortilla with 1/4 cup refried beans. Top with lettuce, beef and remaining 3/4 cup salsa. Sprinkle with cheese and onion.