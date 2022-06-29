Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 boneless beef top loin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Salt, as desired

Chimichurri Sauce

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup packed fresh parsley

1 4 cup packed fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1. To prepare Chimichurri Sauce, place garlic in food processor bowl. Cover; process until finely chopped. Add parsley and cilantro; process until finely chopped. Add oil, vinegar, salt and crushed red pepper; process until well blended. Set aside.

Cook's tips: Make Chimichurri sauce up to 1 day ahead. Prepare as directed. Cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before serving.

2. Combine black pepper and ground red pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

3. Carve steak into slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce. Serve with a rice and black bean salad and fresh tomato slices; both are complimented by the fresh flavor of the Chimichurri Sauce.

