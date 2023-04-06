cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Marinating time: 6 hours to overnight
Preparation and cooking time: 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick
Marinade
1/3 cup red wine vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves
Vegetables
2 medium red onions, each cut into 8 wedges
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
4 tablespoons red wine vinaigrette, divided
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine marinade ingredients in food-safe plastic bag. Place beef steak in marinade; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium, ash covered coals; arrange onions ans asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) turning occasionally. Do not overcook. Grill onion wedges, covered, 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Gas grilling times remain the same. Grill asparagus, covered, 6 to 10 minute - 8 to 12 minutes on gas grill or until crisp tender, turning occasionally.
Cook's tip: You may skewer the steak and onions for an elegant presentation. Cut steak into 1 1/2 inch pieces. Alternately thread beef and onion wedges onto ten 10-inch metal skewers. Grill as directed in step 2.
3. Toss onions ans asparagus with 3 tablespoons vinaigrette. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Drizzle steak with remaining 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Serve steak with vegetables.