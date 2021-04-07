Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Cattlemen with California Cattlemen Association and Shasta and Fall River/Big Valley Cattlemen present checks to the Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Fund at the dinner and joint meeting held at Shasta Farm & Equipment in Cottonwood on March 31. Pictured is California Cattlemen's Association President Tony Toso, Tehama County Cattlemen's Association President Mike McCluskey, Shasta County president, Ellington Peek, and Fall River/Big Valley President Tom DeForest. Updates were presented by Toso, CCA Executive Vice President Billy Gatlin, California Cattle Council and NCBA Federal Lands Chairman Dave Daley, on CCA legislation efforts, Cattle PAC, Ag Pass Program, the Wildfire

Resiliency Campaign, and the state Cattle Council.

Makes 4 servings

Total recipe time: 30 minutes

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1-inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about pound each)

Salt and pepper

8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves

1/4 cup reduced - fat balsamic or Italian dressing

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

1. Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks.

2. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning over.

3. Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.

Tags

Recommended for you