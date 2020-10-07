Makes 4 servings
Preparation & cooking time: 30 minutes
1 - 1/4 lb well trimmed boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick
4 crusty 6" rolls, split
1/3 cup prepared Italian dressing
3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 envelope (0.7 oz) Italian salad dressing mix
2 cups thinly sliced spinach leaves, lightly packed
1 large tomato, chopped
1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil, lightly packed
1. Lightly brush cut sides of rolls with prepared dressing. Place rolls (cut sides down) on grid over medium ash-covered coals; grill, uncovered, 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown. Turn rolls; sprinkle with cheese. Grill 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese just begins to melt.
2. Press dressing mix into both sides of beef steak. Place on grid over medium ash-covered coals; grill, uncovered, 16 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
3. Combine spinach, tomato and basil. Place an equal amount on each roll half. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices; arrange over spinach mixture.