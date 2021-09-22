Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
Steak & seasoning:
1 pound New York Strip Steak
2 tablespoons thyme chopped
2 tablespoons chives chopped
1 teaspoon coarse black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cloves garlic chopped
For Cobb Salad:
8 cups lettuce romaine or artisan blend, coarsely chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
4 hard -boiled eggs quartered
1 cup corn sautéed or grilled
1 large avocado sliced
1/2 red onion thinly sliced
4 ounces blue cheese crumbled (1 cup)
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons chives chopped
For the Dressing:
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove chopped
Salt to taste
Instructions:
1. In a small bowl, mix together the thyme, chives, black pepper, salt and garlic. Spread it on to each side of the beef steak, pressing evenly onto both sides.
2. Preheat grill to medium heat and place steak onto grill. Turning occasionally, grill steaks for 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare, 9 to 12 minutes for medium. Check internal temperature with meat thermometer to determine doneness.
3. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, allow to rest 5 minutes and carve into slices.
4. Arrange lettuce onto platter. Top with steak slices, tomatoes, eggs, corn, avocado, onion and blue cheese. Sprinkle with sea salt, black pepper and chives.
5. Whisk together dressing ingredients and drizzle over salad.