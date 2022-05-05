Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CattleWomen and Beef Ambassadors had an informational booth about beef at the recent Tehama District Fair.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound 80 percent ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jar (12 ounces) mushroom or beef gravy

16 oz. frozen peas and carrots or mixed vegetables

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 to 3 cups prepared mashed potatoes

1 cup cheese of choice

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 450'F.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

Return beef to skillet; stir in gravy and vegetables and season with pepper.

Spoon beef mixture into 2-quart baking dish.

Top with potatoes, spreading evenly; sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Bake in 450'F oven 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese begins to brown.

