Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 pound 80 percent ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 jar (12 ounces) mushroom or beef gravy
16 oz. frozen peas and carrots or mixed vegetables
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2-1/2 to 3 cups prepared mashed potatoes
1 cup cheese of choice
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 450'F.
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.
Return beef to skillet; stir in gravy and vegetables and season with pepper.
Spoon beef mixture into 2-quart baking dish.
Top with potatoes, spreading evenly; sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
Bake in 450'F oven 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese begins to brown.