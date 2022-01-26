Cattle Corner

Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1/4 pound bulk pork sausage
1 small onion, chopped (1/4 cup)
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 can (16 ounces) whole tomatoes
1 can (16 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
20 to 24 pitted ripe olives
1-1/2 to 3 teaspoons chili powder
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup milk
2 eggs, well beaten
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)
Directions
Cook and stir hamburger, pork sausage, onion and garlic until meat is brown; drain. Stir in tomatoes (with liquid), corn, olives, chili powder and salt. Heat to boiling. Pour into ungreased baking dish, 9x9x2 or 12x7 1/2 inches, or 2 quart casserole.
Mix cornmeal, milk and eggs; pour over meat mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Cook in 350’F oven until golden brown, 40 to 50 minutes. Garnish with parsley sprigs and black olives if desired.