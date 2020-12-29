Cattle Corner

Serves 6
Preparation and cooking time 3 hours
3 lb. boneless beef chuck
4 thick slices applewood-smoked bacon, chopped
2 tablespoons canola oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 yellow onion, chopped
3 carrots, cut into chunks
3 celery stalks, cut into 1/2 inch lengths
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups beef stock or broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
1 bay leaf
1–1/4 lb. red skinned potatoes
1. Preheat oven to 325’F. Cut the beef into 1-1/2 inch cubes and set aside.
2. In a large Dutch oven, cook the bacon in the oil over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp and browned, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain and set aside. Pour the fat into a heatproof bowl. Return 2 tablespoons of the fat to the pot and heat over medium-high heat.
3. Season the beef cubes with salt and pepper. In batches to avoid crowding, add the beef and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer the beef to a plate.
4. Add another 2 tablespoons of the fat to the pot and heat over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens, about 5 minutes.
5. Stir in the butter and let it melt. Sprinkle with the flour and stir well. Gradually stir in the stock, and then stir in the tomato paste, the 1 tablespoon parsley, and the thyme, rosemary and bay leaf.
6. Return the beef to the pot and bring to a boil. Cover, place in the oven, and cook for 1-1/2 hours.
7. Cut the unpeeled potatoes into 1-inch cubes, add them to the pot, stir, recover and continue cooking until both the beef and potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes more. Season the stew with salt and pepper. Serve at once, garnished with parsley and the reserved bacon.