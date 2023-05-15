cattle cormer

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tanner Kerr of Red Bluff FFA is at the Tehama District Fair Jr Livestock Auction May 6 selling his steer to Bengard Ranch. That same day he was named All Around Cowboy after competing in his final District 1 California High School Rodeo in the Tehama District Fairground’s storm-soaked main arena.

INGREDIENTS

Flank steak

Soy sauce

Garlic salt

Lemon pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Trim off all visible fat from a beef flank steak.

Cut lengthwise with grain into long thin strips, no more than 1/4 inch thick.

Combine 1/2 cup soy sauce with 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper.

Pour over beef strips and toss until well coated.

Place wire rack on baking sheet. Arrange strips on rack to touch, but not overlap.

Bake in a very slow oven (150'F-175'F) overnight, 10 to 12 hours.

Store finished jerky at room temperature in air tight container. If all fat has been removed beef jerky will keep indefinitely.

