Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Preparation and cooking time of 30 minutes
4 boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 1 inch thick
or 4 beef rib eye steaks cut 1 inch thick
1/3 cup coarse-grain Dijon-style mustard
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1-1/2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon water
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/8 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
1 large red onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick slices
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine mustard, parsley, honey, vinegar, water, pepper sauce and pepper. Place beef steaks and onion on grid over medium coals; brush both with glaze. Grill 9 to 12 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once and brushing with glaze.