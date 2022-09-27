Cattle Corner

The large perpetual Judges Choice Beef 'n Brew trophy was awarded to Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen set up near Enjoy Store for Burnt Ends with Bourbon Peach BBQ Sauce using brisket, and the Peoples Choice Beef 'n Brew trophy went to A & R Meats at the Red Bluff Round-Up Store for Buckin' Ranchera Tacos using flank steak. Many delicious beef appetizers were enjoyed Saturday night.

Makes 4 servings

Preparation and cooking time of 30 minutes

4 boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 1 inch thick

or 4 beef rib eye steaks cut 1 inch thick

1/3 cup coarse-grain Dijon-style mustard

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1-1/2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/8 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 large red onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick slices

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine mustard, parsley, honey, vinegar, water, pepper sauce and pepper. Place beef steaks and onion on grid over medium coals; brush both with glaze. Grill 9 to 12 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once and brushing with glaze.

