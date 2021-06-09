Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo

Ellington Peek, right, of Shasta Livestock Auction Market and Western Video Sale, is honored with The Livestock Marketing Association Industry Icon Award at the annual convention and World Championship Auctioneer Contest in Nashville, Tenn. This was only the fifth time in Livestock Marketing Association history someone has been presented with the Industry Icon Award.

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Marinating time: 4 to 8 hours

Cooking time: 16 minutes

Standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds beef top round steak, cut 1-inch thick

3 cloves garlic, mashed

1/3 cup dry sherry

1/3 cup dark soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon grated ginger

Relish

8 hoagie rolls

PREPARATION

Place beef round steak in plastic bag or utility dish. Combine garlic, sherry, soy sauce, oil and ginger; pour over steak. Cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 4 to 8 hours, turning at least once.

Meanwhile prepare relish.

Remove steak from marinade and place on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 4 inches from heat; reserve marinade. Broil 16 to 20 minutes, turning once and basting with reserved marinade. Let stand 5 minutes.

Meanwhile split hoagie rolls and toast under broiler.

Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Place beef in hoagie rolls; top with Relish and serve.

Relish

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Standing time: 30 minutes

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/2 cup each sliced green onions, chopped mushrooms, chopped green pepper and chopped red pepper

Tags

Recommended for you