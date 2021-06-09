Cattle Corner

Makes 8 servings
Preparation time: 35 minutes
Marinating time: 4 to 8 hours
Cooking time: 16 minutes
Standing time: 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds beef top round steak, cut 1-inch thick
3 cloves garlic, mashed
1/3 cup dry sherry
1/3 cup dark soy sauce
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon grated ginger
Relish
8 hoagie rolls
PREPARATION
Place beef round steak in plastic bag or utility dish. Combine garlic, sherry, soy sauce, oil and ginger; pour over steak. Cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 4 to 8 hours, turning at least once.
Meanwhile prepare relish.
Remove steak from marinade and place on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 4 inches from heat; reserve marinade. Broil 16 to 20 minutes, turning once and basting with reserved marinade. Let stand 5 minutes.
Meanwhile split hoagie rolls and toast under broiler.
Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Place beef in hoagie rolls; top with Relish and serve.
Relish
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Standing time: 30 minutes
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/2 cup each sliced green onions, chopped mushrooms, chopped green pepper and chopped red pepper