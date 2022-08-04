Makes four servings
Ingredients -
4 lean beef cubed steaks
2 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1- 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
2 small zucchini, thinly sliced
6 cherry tomatoes, halved
1-1/2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions -
Combine garlic, basil and pepper; divide mixture in half.
Press half of seasoning mixture evenly on both sides of beef steaks; reserve.
Heat oil and remaining seasoning mixture in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook and stir 1 minute.
Remove vegetables to platter; sprinkle with cheese and keep warm.
Increase heat to medium-high. Place two steaks in same skillet; cook 3 to 4 minutes, turning once. Repeat with remaining two steaks.
Season steaks with salt, if desired.
Serve with warm vegetables.