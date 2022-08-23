cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Rolling Hills Casino participating in the 2019 Beef 'n Brew. The 12th annual Beef ‘n Brew event takes place Sept. 17 in downtown Red Bluff.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef round tip steaks, cut 1/ 8 to 1/4 inch thick, or 1 pound beef strips for stir fry

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1 cup cherry tomato halves

1/4 cup reduced- calorie bottled Italian salad dressing

2 cups hot cooked spaghetti

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheesE

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steaks crosswise into 1 inch wide strips; cut each strip crosswise in half.

Cook and stir garlic in oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat 1 minute.

Add beef strips (1/2 at a time); stir-fry 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper. Remove with slotted spoon; keep warm.

Add zucchini to same skillet; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Return beef to skillet with tomato halves and dressing; heat through.

Serve beef mixture over hot pasta; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

