Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Catherine Fantone of Lassen House, Kathy Sibert from Red Bluff Round Up, Tehama County Cattlemen and CattleWomen member Jean Barton, and Movement Mortgage's Jody Richards at the Chamber Christmas Breakfast hosted by Red Bluff Dodge and breakfast by Los Mariachis Restaurant. Fantone and Richards were prize winners in the ugly sweater contest.

Makes 4 servings

Preparation and cooking time: 40 minutes

1 pound ground beef (93 percent or leaner)

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 package (5.7 to 8 ounces) Cajun-style dirty rice mix

1 can (14- 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/ 4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary. Cook's tip: Use a potato masher to break up ground beef into small crumbles

when browning.

2. Stir in rice mix and water amount indicated on package directions, omitting oil or margarine; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook according to time indicated in package directions or until rice is tender.

3. Stir in tomatoes. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally.

