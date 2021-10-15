Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups finely crushed corn chips
1/3 cup margarine, melted
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup dairy sour cream
1 large tomato, diced
Guacamole
Sliced ripe olives
Chopped green onions
Directions:
Combine corn chips, margarine and chili powder, mixing well. Press into a 10-inch deep pie plate. Bake in a moderate oven (375'F) 15 minutes; cool.
Brown ground beef with onion in a large frying pan. Add salt and hot pepper sauce. Spread beef mixture evenly over cooled crust; top with a layer of chilies, then Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese. Reduce heat to 350'F and bake torte 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.
Immediately spread sour cream evenly over top of torte; sprinkle with tomato. Garnish with guacamole, olives, and green onions. Cut into four wedges.