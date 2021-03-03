Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation & cooking time: 27 minutes
1 pound ground beef (95% lean)
1/4 cup beer
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 whole wheat hamburger buns
4 slices Cheddar cheese
4 extra thick slices maplewood smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp
1. Combine ground beef, beer and Worcestershire sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2 inch thick patties.
2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) to medium (160’F) doneness. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese. Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices. Close sandwiches.