Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Top woman shooter at the Tehama County Cattlemen’s Sporting Clays Shoot at Clear Creek Sports Club was Sutter Long of Corning. Pictured is Tehama County Cattlemen's Association President Mike McCluskey, Tehama County Cattlemen's and CattleWomen's associations Beef Ambassador Samantha Prouty and Sutter Long.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation & cooking time: 27 minutes

1 pound ground beef (95% lean)

1/4 cup beer

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

4 slices Cheddar cheese

4 extra thick slices maplewood smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp

1. Combine ground beef, beer and Worcestershire sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2 inch thick patties.

2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) to medium (160’F) doneness. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese. Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices. Close sandwiches.

Tags

Recommended for you