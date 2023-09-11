cattle corner

5 to 6 servings
Prep. time: 30 minutes
Marinating time: 4 hours or overnight, as desired
Cooking time: 22 to 26 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1-1/2 pound well-trimmed boneless beef top round steak, cut 1 inch thick
2/3 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1/2 cup tequila
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
2 medium cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Cilantro sprigs
Lime wedges
Orange Salsa
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine orange juice concentrate, tequila, lime juice, oil, ginger, garlic, salt, oregano and pepper. Place steak in plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 4 hours or overnight, as desired.
Prepare Orange Salsa:
2 oranges, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 small red or white onion, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
2. Combine all ingredients in non-metallic bowl and refrigerate at least one hour. Yield: 1-1/2 cups.
3. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium coals. Test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second hand count. Grill 22 to 26 minutes for medium-rare (150'F) to medium (160'F), turning once. Remove steak to carving board; let stand 10 minutes. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices; arrange on serving platter. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges. Serve with orange salsa.