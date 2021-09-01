Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Chad Bushnell and Band were the music for dancing at the 2021 Cattle-Pac Dinner and Auction in Paso Robles last week, which took place during the California Cattlemen’s Association-California CattleWomen’s Mid-Year meeting. Bushnell, of Red Bluff is pictured with Kendra McCluskey, a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association.

Makes 4 servings

Prep/cooking times is 30 minutes

Ingredients;

1 pound ground beef

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1/3 cup crumbled herb-flavored feta cheese

1/3 cup prepared regular of reduced fat non-creamy Italian dressing or other vinaigrette

1/4 cup Kalamata or ripe olives, chopped

4 pita breads, toasted

Cooking:

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 –inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Pour off drippings.

2. Add lettuce, cheese, dressing and olives to beef mixture; toss to combine. Top pitas with equal amounts of beef mixture.

