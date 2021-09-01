Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep/cooking times is 30 minutes
Ingredients;
1 pound ground beef
1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1/3 cup crumbled herb-flavored feta cheese
1/3 cup prepared regular of reduced fat non-creamy Italian dressing or other vinaigrette
1/4 cup Kalamata or ripe olives, chopped
4 pita breads, toasted
Cooking:
1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 –inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Pour off drippings.
2. Add lettuce, cheese, dressing and olives to beef mixture; toss to combine. Top pitas with equal amounts of beef mixture.