Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

A Buyer's Pass is needed this year, if you want to attend the 80th annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale this week at the fairgrounds. The bull sale catalog shows the pedigrees of the 400 Angus, Balancer, Charolais, Herefords, Maine-Anjou, Polled Hereford, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Sim-Angus and Simmental bulls.

Muffin-Style Cheeseburger Pizza is from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.

Makes 6 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

3/4 pound ground beef, (90 percent lean)

6 English muffins, split

1 cup pasta sauce, any variety

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced onion

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1. Heat oven to 400'F. Place English muffin halves on two baking sheets; bake 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp -tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Top each muffin half with 1/4 cup beef mixture and 1 tablespoon combined cheeses. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

