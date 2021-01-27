Cattle Corner

Muffin-Style Cheeseburger Pizza is from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.
Makes 6 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
3/4 pound ground beef, (90 percent lean)
6 English muffins, split
1 cup pasta sauce, any variety
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
1/4 cup diced onion
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1. Heat oven to 400'F. Place English muffin halves on two baking sheets; bake 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp -tender, stirring occasionally.
3. Top each muffin half with 1/4 cup beef mixture and 1 tablespoon combined cheeses. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.