cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

A beautiful wedding at MeadowBrook Ranch JB Stacy and James Miller conducting the marriage ceremony of Taylor Collins and Chase Bunn.

Makes 12 servings

Prep and cooking time of 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef (93 percent lean or leaner)

1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip

1/2 cup thick-and-chunky mild or medium salsa

Toppings:

Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips (optional)

Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

2. Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

