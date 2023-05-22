cattle corner

Makes 12 servings
Prep and cooking time of 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound Ground Beef (93 percent lean or leaner)
1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
1/2 cup thick-and-chunky mild or medium salsa
Toppings:
Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips (optional)
Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
2. Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.