Cattle Corner

6 to 8 servings
2 pound well-trimmed corned beef boneless brisket or round
6 small onions
6 medium carrots
3 potatoes, cut into halves
3 turnips, if desired
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 small head green cabbage, cut into 6 wedges
1. Pour enough cold water on corned beef in 5-quart Dutch oven just to cover.
2. Add onion and garlic. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer, 1 hour 40 minutes. Skim fat from broth.
3. Add carrots, potatoes, turnips. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Remove beef to warm platter; keep warm.
4. Add cabbage. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.
5. Serve vegetables with beef.