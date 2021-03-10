Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

On a sunny spring morning, Clayton and Nolan Borror flying with their father, Bryce Borror, a member of the Tehama County Cattlemen's Association.

6 to 8 servings

2 pound well-trimmed corned beef boneless brisket or round

6 small onions

6 medium carrots

3 potatoes, cut into halves

3 turnips, if desired

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 small head green cabbage, cut into 6 wedges

1. Pour enough cold water on corned beef in 5-quart Dutch oven just to cover.

2. Add onion and garlic. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer, 1 hour 40 minutes. Skim fat from broth.

3. Add carrots, potatoes, turnips. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Remove beef to warm platter; keep warm.

4. Add cabbage. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

5. Serve vegetables with beef.

