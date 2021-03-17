cattle corner

Makes 8 burgers

Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes to chill the meat

Cooking time: 10 minutes

4 pounds ground beef (80-20 meat to fat ratio)

4 slices bacon

4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Montreal steak seasoning

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

8 hamburger buns, toasted

1. Preheat oven to 350’F.

2. Cook the bacon on a baking sheet until crisp, about 15 minutes. Drain off the fat and pat the bacon dry with paper towels. Chop the bacon into very small (1/16-inch) pieces.

3. In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, cheese, chopped bacon, seasoning, and eggs with a large serving fork and spatula. Finish mixing with your hands, but do not overmix.

4. Form the mixture into 8 patties and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. The patties should be no more than 3/4 inch thick or they will take too long to cook. Refrigerate the patties for 30 minutes to allow the seasoning to flavor the meat.

5. Preheat the grill or a grill pan to medium/high. If using a grill, lightly oil the grill grates.

6. Cook the patties (in batches, if necessary) for 5 minutes per side or until done to your liking.

7. Serve the patties on toasted buns.

