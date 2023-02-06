cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CattleWomen hosts Good Morning Red Bluff at the Trade Show during the Red Bluff Bull Sale, with homemade breads and hot coffee.

4 servings

Preparation and cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick

2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper

1/2 cup orange marmalade

4 teaspoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

INSTRUCTIONS

Press pepper evenly into both sides of beef steaks.

Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 2 to 3 inches from the heat.

Combine marmalade, vinegar and ginger.

Brush top of steaks with half of marmalade mixture. Broil steaks 10 to 15 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once and brushing with remaining marmalade mixture.

