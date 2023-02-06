cattle corner

4 servings
Preparation and cooking time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick
2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
1/2 cup orange marmalade
4 teaspoons cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
INSTRUCTIONS
Press pepper evenly into both sides of beef steaks.
Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 2 to 3 inches from the heat.
Combine marmalade, vinegar and ginger.
Brush top of steaks with half of marmalade mixture. Broil steaks 10 to 15 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once and brushing with remaining marmalade mixture.