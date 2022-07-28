cattle corner

Makes four servings
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless beef sirloin or top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick
1/4 cup dry sherry
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon corn starch
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods, defrosted
4 cups thinly sliced lettuce
Crisp chow mein noodles and red bell pepper slices, optional
Directions:
Cut beef steak into 1/8-inch thick strips. Combine sherry, soy sauce and cornstarch; pour over strips, stirring to coat. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and pea pods; stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes Remove vegetables; reserve.
Drain marinade from beef and reserve. Add remaining oil to skillet. Stir-fry beef strips (1/2 at a time), 1 to 2 minutes. Return vegetables, beef and marinade to skillet; cook and stir until sauce thickens. Serve beef mixture over lettuce. Garnish, if desired.