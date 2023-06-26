cattle corner

Makes four servings
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 each medium red, green, yellow peppers, cut into 1 inch pieces
8 large mushrooms
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cut beef steak into 1 inch pieces. Whisk together oil, lemon juice, water, mustard, honey, oregano and pepper in large bowl; add beef, bell peppers and mushrooms, stirring to coat.
2. Alternately thread pieces of beef, bell pepper and mushrooms on each of four 12 inch skewers.
3. Place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for rare to medium, turning occasionally. Season with salt, if desired. Or Beef kabobs maybe grilled. Place on grid over medium coals. Grill 8 to 11 minutes, turning occasionally. Serving suggestion: Hot, cooked long-grain or wild rice.