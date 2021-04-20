Cattle Corner

Makes 6-8 servings
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Chilling time: 2 hours
Cooking time: 8 minutes
2 pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1-inch thick, or 2-1/2 cups
leftover cooked steak or roast beef maybe substituted for sirloin steak.
1/2 cup oil, divided
1/3 cup each steak sauce and red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 medium green bell pepper cut into 1- inch strips
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts, drained
Leaf lettuce
6 cherry tomatoes
Parsley sprigs
1.Trim excess fat from beef sirloin steak. Cut steak into 1x1/2 inch pieces. Heat 1/4 cup oil in large frying pan. Add beef strips and cook until well browned. Remove to large bowl.
2. Combine remaining oil, steak sauce, vinegar, mustard, garlic salt, and paprika; pour over beef, stirring until well coated. Add green pepper, onion, tomatoes and water chestnuts; toss lightly. Cover and chill in refrigerator 2 to 4 hours.
3. Serve on individual lettuce-lined salad plates or serving platter. Garnish with tomatoes and parsley.