Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Mandi Selvester-Owens

Mandi Selvester-Owens, a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association, was at Red Bluff Round-Up Mercantile Store when she and her sons had the opportunity to meet two legendary rodeo announcers, Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks, the voices of professional rodeo.

Makes 6-8 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Chilling time: 2 hours

Cooking time: 8 minutes

2 pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut 1-inch thick, or 2-1/2 cups

leftover cooked steak or roast beef maybe substituted for sirloin steak.

1/2 cup oil, divided

1/3 cup each steak sauce and red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 medium green bell pepper cut into 1- inch strips

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts, drained

Leaf lettuce

6 cherry tomatoes

Parsley sprigs

1.Trim excess fat from beef sirloin steak. Cut steak into 1x1/2 inch pieces. Heat 1/4 cup oil in large frying pan. Add beef strips and cook until well browned. Remove to large bowl.

2. Combine remaining oil, steak sauce, vinegar, mustard, garlic salt, and paprika; pour over beef, stirring until well coated. Add green pepper, onion, tomatoes and water chestnuts; toss lightly. Cover and chill in refrigerator 2 to 4 hours.

3. Serve on individual lettuce-lined salad plates or serving platter. Garnish with tomatoes and parsley.

