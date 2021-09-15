Cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 beef top sirloin steak, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
4 whole-wheat or whole-grain hoagie rolls, split, toasted
6 thin slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
COOKING:
1. Cut beef top sirloin steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8- inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside. Cook's tip: freeze beef in resealable food-safe plastic bag 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing.
2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
3. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef.
4. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted, stir gently to mix. Place beef mixture on bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches.