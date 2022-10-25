cattle corner

4 servings
Preparation and cooking time: 18 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound lean ground beef
1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
1/3 cup chopped cucumber
2 teaspoons Pepper-Herb Mix, divided
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 pita pocket breads, halved and warmed
1 medium tomato, cut into 8 thin slices
Pepper-Herb Mix:
2 tablespoons dried basil leaves
1 tablespoon lemon pepper
1 tablespoon onion powder
1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage
Combine all ingredients. Store, covered, in airtight container. Shake before using to blend. Yield: about 1/ 3 cup.
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine yogurt, cucumber, 1/2 teaspoon herb mix and salt in a small bowl; reserve. Shape ground beef into four 1/2 inch thick patties. Sprinkle remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons herb mix over both sides of patties. Meanwhile heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat 5 minutes. Place patties in skillet and cook 6 t 8 minutes, turning once. Season with salt, if desired. To serve, place a burger in each pita half; add 2 tomato slices and yogurt sauce as desired.