Cattle Corner

Poor Man's Filet Mignon (New Mexico Style) is from National Beef Cook Off, Best of Beef.
Makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
2 pounds ground beef chuck
1/4pound finely chopped mushrooms
1 tablespoon butter
1 - 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
5 drops hot pepper sauce
6 green onions with tops, finely chopped
4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, sliced
4 tablespoons chopped green chilies
8 slices bacon, partially cooked
Paprika
Lettuce leaves
Cherry tomatoes
Mushrooms
1. Saute mushrooms in butter in frying pan; cool slightly. Sprinkle salt, chili powder, garlic powder and pepper over ground chuck. Add Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, mushrooms and onion, mixing lightly but thoroughly.
2. Form beef mixture into 8 equal patties. Top 4 of the patties with 1 slice cheese and 1 tablespoon chilies. Place remaining patties on top; pinch edges together to seal securely and enclose filling completely. Wrap two slices bacon around outside edge of each patty; secure with wooden toothpicks. Sprinkle with paprika.
3. Place patties on lightly oiled broiler rack so surface of meat is 6 inches from heat. Broil 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to serving platter; garnish with lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms.